KENTLAND — Every voter has the option to vote: absentee by bail, absentee in person or vote at the polls on Election Day.
Deadline to register to vote: Monday. October 5, 2020 in the Clerk’s Office or at www.indianavoters.com.
Absentee by Mail
Please call the clerk’s office to request a ballot by mail, 219-474-6081 ext. 1106 or you can request one online at: www.indianavoters.com.
Deadline for applications to request a ballot has to be received by the Clerk’s Office on Thursday October 22, 2020 by 11:59 pm.
Absentee in Person
Newton Co Courthouse, 201 North Third St, Kentland, IN 47951
- Tuesday – Friday, October 6, 2020 – Oct 30, 2020 — 8:00am – 4:00pm
- Saturday’s October 24 & October 31, 2020 — 8:00am – 12:00pm
- Monday, November 2, 2020 — 8:00am – 12:00pm
Vote at the Polls on Election Day
- 6:00am – 6:00pm