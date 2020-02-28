NEWTON COUNTY ― The Newton County Child Fatality Team and the Newton County Coroner’s Office in association with the Newton/Benton County Department of Children Services and the Newton County WIC is offering local residents free infant sleep sacks to help babies stay safe and warm while sleeping thanks to a donation from the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH).
Unsafe sleep is the third-leading cause of infant mortality overall and the single leading cause of death between 28 days and the first year of a baby’s life in Indiana. Health experts recommend practicing the ABCs of safe sleep, which entails placing babies alone, on their backs and in a crib. Toys, crib bumpers and soft bedding all pose risks of suffocation to infants and should not be placed in cribs.
The sleep sacks can be picked up at the Indiana Department of Children Services located at 207 N. 7TH Street, Kentland, IN 47951, or at the WIC Office (Newton County Health Department) located at 4117 S. 240 W. Suite 500, Morocco, IN 47963.
In 2018, 77 Indiana babies died from sudden unexpected infant death (SUID), which includes sudden infant death, accidental suffocation and strangulation in bed. Visit https://www.in.gov/isdh/28479.htm for a complete list of participating Child Fatality Review partners or SafeSleep.isdh.in.gov for more information and resources on safe sleep.
“We need to do everything we can to protect Hoosier babies all year long, and it’s particularly important during the cold weather to make sure infants are placed in safe and warm sleep environments,” said ISDH Safe Sleep Coordinator Holly Wood. “ISDH is pleased to help make this easier for families across the state.”