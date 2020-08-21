MOROCCO – Amanda Castongia took over as Branch Manager of the Morocco Public Library just a couple of weeks after COVID hit and had to learn her responsibilities without the building actually being open to the public.
"I worked from home for a while and tried to soak everything in as quickly as I could," said Castongia.
"She had to learn on the go while making modest changes," said NCPL Director Mary K. Emmrich. "She worked hard with the staff to become more aware of the services we offer. It was a different type of training than we ever had to do before because of COVID-19."
Before becoming the library branch manager, Castongia held several positions with the wind farm in Benton County over her 13-year tenure there.
"I had to do a lot of traveling for that job so it's nice to be rooted at home now," Castongia added. "I love Morocco it was a really good move for our family."
As manager, Castongia wants the Morocco Library to be as friendly and helpful as possible.
"We want to be welcoming because we want our patrons and visitors to come back," said Castongia. " So far I love what I do here. I like the community involvement and the interaction with the people on a daily basis. It is such a rewarding job."
Castongia wants the public to know that she and her staff are available to help with e-learning and encourages parents to take them up on that.
"We have a lot of resources here to help parents," Castongia added. "There are many resources that we have that I don't think people know about. Don't hesitate to ask us questions or what services we provide. We are here to help."
Amanda and her husband live in rural Morocco with their three daughters.
"Amanda is a great asset for us at Morocco," added Emmrich. "She is a young mother and she fits in well with that community."