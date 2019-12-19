MOROCCO — With decreasing funds for education, the increasing importance of standardized testing, and the changing consumption of news, school newspapers have almost become a thing of the past. Don’t tell that to North Newton Junior High.
Under the guidance and tutelage of teachers Mindy Kimmel and Lee Anne Brandt, a new Media Class was started this school year, which included the production of a quarterly newspaper called Spartan Nation.
“I taught a journalism class in Beecher, Illinois for two years but I did not know what to expect when we created this Media course,” said Kimmel. “It was such a great surprise to see how the students loved it. They were so excited to come in and write and create things.”
The Media class for 7th-graders has had around 30 students in it over the first two quarters of the school year as they work together as a newsroom to come up with story ideas, people to interview, artwork to go along with the articles, and ideas on how the design of the newspaper should look.
“These kids were dying to get to this class,” said Brandt. “They had so much fun, and we just facilitated. The students went out and did everything. They were all amazed when the paper came out and so proud of their work.”
The first issue of Spartan Nation touched on topics such as the new administration at school, healthy vending machines, and new construction at the school. The edition also featured entertainment and lifestyle pages.
“It was exciting getting to interview people by ourselves, and writing our own stories,” said Zoey Howell. “We also learned a lot, everyone was so scared of our assistant principal Jerry Taylor, but when we talked to him he wasn’t actually scary. He was very nice.”
For many of the students who took the class, the hands-on learning experience made it more than just a class for them.
“Seeing the articles we did get published was the best part for me,” said Adaline Nelson. “We all worked so hard and it turned out so well.”
“It was interesting learning how to write an article,” said Joseph Stalewski. “I would definitely recommend this class to my friends.”
For Korbyn Haberlin, he got the chance to interview the administration and said he was amazed by how everything turned out when the first quarter paper was published.
“The way this class went the first two quarters, it is definitely something we should continue,” said Kimmel. “The students even want to expand the class to include TV broadcasting.”
The second edition of Spartan Nation featured articles on talented people in the area, the FFA, the school’s trip to Washington D.C., and winter sports.
Kimmel and Brandt said that they are planning for the Media class to be offered in the second semester but that could change depending on any late schedule adjustments.
“We are crossing our fingers that we get to keep doing this class,” added Kimmel.