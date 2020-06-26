BROOK — Local author William C. Ade has released a new set of books titled Plays Worth Remembering: A Veritable Feast of George Ade’s Greatest Hits featuring the most comprehensive collection of local author and playwright George Ade’s best plays. Ten years’ worth of research, collection, and writing has culminated into this 2-volume set featuring 14 plays, 2 silent films, George’s short autobiography, and more.
Anyone who knows much about George Ade knows how he loved to entertain, especially with dinner parties. Aptly subtitled “A Veritable Feast of George Ade’s Greatest Hits,” this book set is creatively laid out in a way that George would appreciate: in courses. The author and editor treats the reader to six “courses” throughout the set, each featuring a different style of collected content.
The set also contains hand-drawn stage designs, choreography suggestions, poster art, and photos all from George’s life and works. The results are a truly beautiful product. Mayfly design has put such character and detail into each page, and the full color portraits make them pop to life.
In addition to being the most comprehensive collection of Ade’s plays, this set also includes new passages written by author and editor William C. Ade on George’s life and personality, all of which are the product of a lifetime worth of research and stories from family, friends, and neighbors about his dear great-uncle.
Newton County history and tales are also scattered throughout the pages, as George often based his works around whom and what he knew best. Being Kentland born and Brook devoted, Newton County and its residents of the late 1800s and early 1900s were the basis for much of his work.
All proceeds from the sale of books sold through the Brook Library or the George Ade Historic Preservation Commission are being graciously donated to the Commission’s Hazelden Home Restoration Fund. For a list of local distributors, contact the Brook Library at 219-275-2471 or visit https://www.facebook.com/georgeadehistoricpreservationcommission.
You can also purchase the set online, where 50% of the proceeds will be donated to the Commission, and the other 50% will be donated to Purdue University Library Archives.
For more information on the Preservation Commission or Plays Worth Remembering, please contact the Brook Library at 219-275-2471.