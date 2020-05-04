KENTLAND — As Newton County waits for COVID-19 restrictions to be lifted in phases, the Newton County Opportunity Zone Task Force is prepared to unveil some strategic branding creations.
The 11-member task force along with Vast Creative Company, a full-service branding agency out of Crown Point, has three events tentatively planned as the restrictions are lifted.
“We have been working on our Kentland brand presentation and the effort is complete. We are ready to unveil it,” said Mike Davis who was instrumental in getting the task force created.
The first event that will take place at the Kentland Community Center will be the brand presentation. The date and time of the presentation will be announced soon now that Gov. Holcomb has announced his road map to reopening. The second event will be a community cookout downtown and the final event will be the launch of the town’s new website.
The goal for the task force was to develop a brand for Kentland that powerfully expresses great character, the unexpected, warmth, and the breaking of expectations.
“A survey was sent out to town residents and key data was compiled for the foundation of what is being called the town’s DNA and pillars,” added Davis.
The town’s pillars or key strengths taken from the survey answers included:
Quality of life
Sense of community
Dedicated residents
Friendly
Driven
Feeling safe — which was the number one response from the survey
Boldly Moving Forward was chosen as the new town slogan, and an eye-catching new logo, which will be unveiled at the brand presentation, was created.
“The task force has been working hard with OCRA (Office of Community and Rural Affairs) and PCRD (Purdue Center for Regional Development) to develop a plan to take advantage of our opportunity zone designation.
Members of the task force along with Davis include Casey Ward, Margaret Stonecipher, Pat Ryan, Laura Robbins, Bill Pitchford, Mike Reaves, Tim Storey, Paula Reed, John Cassidy, and Craig Arnold.