NEWTON COUNTY — The Newton County Public Library recognizes that it has obligations to patrons and staff to provide a safe environment in the event of an outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19).
In response to guidance from Governor Eric Holcomb, the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH), and The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC):
• Lake Village Memorial Township Library, Morocco Community Library, and Roselawn Library will remain closed until at least 4 May 2020. This closure may be extended further if the development of this pandemic warrants such.
• Materials will not be considered overdue during this time, and fines will not be charged during this closure.
• All programs are cancelled, but may be rescheduled when we resume normal operation.
• All scheduled community room use will be cancelled during this time.
"We anticipate being able to offer curbside services only at that time. We hope to be able to reopen our buildings to the public later in May," said NCPL Director Mary K. Emmrich.
Online services, including downloadable ebooks, are available at www.newton.lib.in.us. The Library continues to update its Facebook page and website.
Magazines and journals are available online through Indiana Spectrum of Information Resources (INSPIRE).
Patrons who need to FAX documents or who need documents notarized may call 219/992-3490, extension 224 to leave a message, or text 219/863-8629 to arrange an appointment for either of these services. No other Library services are available right now, but Newton County Public Library recognizes that many residents need to FAX documents to receive much needed support and services during this difficult time. These services will be provided at no cost during the Library's closure.
Director Mary K. Emmrich will schedule appointments to help you as quickly as possible.