NEWTON COUNTY — Newton County Public Libraries started Phase 3 of its reopening plan last week. The reopening plan gradually phases in all services that the Libraries offer, striving to protect its staff and patrons as they return to normal operations.
During this 3rd phase,
-Libraries will be open for limited hours, and will permit 10 people in the facilities at a time, each for 30 minutes
-Only 3 public access computers will be available for use to allow for social distancing
-The libraries will continue to offer curbside delivery for patrons who prefer that service
-The libraries will continue to offer document delivery services curbside
Phase 3 hours:
- Mondays 9:30 to 5:30
- Tuesdays closed with curbside delivery
- Wednesdays 9:30 to 5:30
- Thursdays closed with curbside delivery
- Fridays 9:30 to 5:30
- Saturdays and Sundays closed
Please contact Library Director Mary K. Emmrich at 219/992-3490 with any questions or concerns.
"Thank you for your patience as we keep moving toward normal operations," said Emmrich.