NEWTON COUNTY - The Newton County Public Library recognizes that it has obligations to patrons and staff to provide a safe environment in the event of an outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19).
In response to guidance from the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) and The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC):
• Lake Village Memorial Township Library, Morocco Community Library, and Roselawn Library will remain closed until 6 April 2020. This closure may be extended further with the development of this pandemic.
• Materials will not be considered overdue during this time, and fines will not be charged during this closure.
• All programs are cancelled, but many will be rescheduled when we resume normal operation.
• All scheduled community room use will be cancelled during this time.
"We appreciate the patrons and communities we serve, and want our residents to remain strong and healthy," stated the Newton County Public Library. "Please follow guidelines for limited social interaction. We look forward to returning to "business as usual."