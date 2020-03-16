NEWTON COUNTY — Due to the Covid-19 (Corona Virus) Northwest Indiana Community Action has mandated the closure of all congregate meal sites in Area I counties of Indiana. This affects Newton County Community Services’ Senior Centers in Roselawn, Morocco, and Goodland. This could also push back the Kentland Center opening that was tentatively schedulecd for April 1.
This decision is based upon prevention and for health and safety concerns.
Effective Monday, March 16, all Senior Center Nutrition sites were closed to congregate meal services, events and all activities.
Anyone who signed up for the home delivered meals can still get a hot lunch for this week. Meals will delivered to the nutrition site for pick up. Those individuals will get five frozen meals a week delivered to their home for the week of the 23rd and the 30th. There will be alternative meal opportunities in the weeks to follow.
As of press date, public transportation will operate as normal during regular service hours, Monday – Friday.
Food pantry will be doing a drive through process for the next few weeks. Participants just need to drive up to the front of the building and bags willbehanded out.
Newton County Community Services is focusing to make sure the safety and well-being of their participants, clients and staff is of the highest consideration in their decisions and operations.