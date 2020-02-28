DELPHI — The memories of Liberty Herman and Abigail Williams will be in the spotlight in February 2021 when the 2021 NBA All-Star Game is staged in Indianapolis.
Officials with the NBA All-Star 2021 Host Committee said the Libby and Abby Memorial Park being built in Delphi will be part of its Legacy Projects, which awards 21 organizations with an All-Star Legacy Grant of up to $50,000 each for brick-and-mortar projects focused on health and wellness or education.
The Libby and Abby Memorial Park project was one of 21 chosen from 182 total applicants from across Indiana.
The park is being built in memory of German, 14, and Williams, 13, whose bodies were discovered Feb. 14, 2017, near the Monon High Bridge Trail in Delphi, one day after a relative dropped the girls off for a two-hour hike at the Delphi Historic Trails Park. When they failed to show on an agreed-upon pick-up time, an all-out search commenced the remainder of that day and night.
The search for the girls ended around noon the following day when a volunteer found their bodies about a half-mile off the trail.
Police are still searching for the suspected killer.
As part of the grant, the NBA All-Star 2021 Host Committee will also provide the Libby and Abby Memorial Park Foundation a scholarship to give to a 2021 Delphi High School graduate.
"The L&A Park Foundation is truly honored to be named a recipient of the NBA All-Star 2021 Legacy Grant,” said Eric Erskin, Libby and Abby Memorial Park Foundation board member and Abigail Williams’ grandfather. “We appreciate the opportunity to provide the scholarship to a deserving student from the Delphi Community Schools 2021 graduating class. The grant allocation for the walking/fitness trail at the Abby and Libby Memorial Park will be a wonderful contribution to the health and wellness of our community."
Libby and Abby Memorial Park will be on 20 acres of land about a mile north of Delphi along Indiana 25 and Indiana 218. Funds from the All-Star Legacy Grant will be used to construct a walking trail and install seven fitness training stations on the trail.
In an interview earlier this month with the Herald Journal, Anna Williams — Abigail’s mother — said actual earth-moving and installation of electricity at the park will start this spring.
“It’s a positive thing in remembrance of the girls,” she said.
The NBA All-Star 2021 Legacy Committee was tasked with creating a grant opportunity to leave a legacy long after the game is played, according to a press release. The committee, led by NBA All-Star 2021 Host Committee Board co-chairs Tamika Catchings and Rafael Sanchez, launched the initiative last October.
The 70th NBA All-Star Game will take place Feb. 14, 2021, at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.