MOUNT AYR — The people of Mt. Ayr are actively invested in preserving the functionality and beauty of their town park. Board member, Steve Schekel, proffered his latest quotes on playground equipment and area mulch at the October town board meeting. The numbers were more reasonable than what was initially presented.
Trustee, June Miller, will talk to her board and see if the township can contribute some toward the playground purchase. In order to ensure a timely delivery, the board voted to proceed with the existing information. Schekel’s quote did not include the removal of the old equipment. Town volunteers will take care of removing the old swings and preparing the area for the installation of the new ones. Clara Berenda, Projects Committee Chair, reported on the Arbor Day participation and the importance of the town trees. Some of the trees in the park need professional attention if the town members are interested in their longevity. Howard Marshall added that Bill Brown, from Brown’s Garden Shop in Rensselaer, was consulted about shaping, trimming, mulching, and maintaining existing trees in order to keep them looking their best. Board President, Larry Berenda concurred, saying that the park is at an age where money needs to be spent to properly maintain it. Clara reiterated the sentiment that people say Mt. Ayr has a nice looking park, and a big part of the park’s appeal is in the trees that grow there. The park board is working to keep the trees as a focal point. A motion was made to invest $2000 in tree rehabilitation.
Another issue that was discussed at length was town tile. Several tiles are proving to be problematic and are in need of attention. Rick Wienrank said that he supports tilework that improves the town but wondered what the priority list was. He felt like there were problems with more tiles than just the ones currently being fixed. There are legal considerations for town tile that is within private property range.
Rebecca Goddard, town attorney, brought a binder of a framework of sample ordinances for the town to review. People were receptive to the idea of having an official listing of all ordinances for town members to access, if desired. The board agreed to purchase ten copies of the basic code that Mt. Ayr can customize as needed. Goddard also announced that Newton County Commissioner Tim Drenth would be at the November meeting to field questions about a possible water project, initiated by an estate gift of $200,000 by former resident, Helen R. Kraud.