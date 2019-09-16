MOUNT AYR — The Newton County Historical Society visited a building from the pinnacle of Mt. Ayr’s past. The building, owned and restored by resident and Building Commissioner, Dan Thomas, marks a chapter in Mt Ayr’s long standing history. Since obtaining the building, formerly the Mt. Ayr General Store, Thomas has been working relentlessly to recapture its original essence. Members of the historical society and Tim Myers, Newton County Economic Development Director, felt that the building needs to be toured and appreciated by more people in the county. Tim Myers even suggested that the county high schools send history classes to experience and examine more closely this significant historic treasure.
Other happenings in the Mt. Ayr communityinclude the planned Arbor Day celebration on Saturday, September 21st, and community technical education training at the Community Center on September 23rd. For Arbor Day, plans include breakfast in the park, kids crafts, and Sycamore seedling giveaways, from 10-noon in the town park. The community education will feature instruction on creating and using Power Point and will begin at 3:00pm.
Questions were raised about the potential water project which town attorney, Rebecca Goddard addressed, saying that she was under the impression that the town had concerns about the financial aspects and was still largely undecided as to the extent of a water project.
It was reported that County Commissioner Tim Drenth can attend a meeting to field questions of this nature so that the town can make a more informed decision. Howard Marshall reminded those present that eventually, the state may mandate that water systems be upgraded regardless of what the community desires