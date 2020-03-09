MOUNT AYR -The Mt. Ayr Projects Committee will host a pork chop and chicken dinner on Friday, March 20 at the Community Center. Remington Poultry will provide the food. Water and Sewer committee members are still gathering survey results, but shared the feedback they received to date.
Plans now are to meet with a project engineer to get actual figures for the proposal. A representative from Wessler Engineering will be contacted to hopefully attend the meeting in April.
Don’t miss the Mt. Ayr Easter Egg hunt scheduled for Saturday, April 11 at 2:00 pm in the park.