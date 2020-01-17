MOUNT AYR — It has been almost a year since Mt. Ayr was bequeathed money for water and/or sewer updates from the estate of former resident, Helen Kraud.
The Mt. Ayr Town Council, mindful of the expiration date stipulation on the monetary offer, is taking beginning steps toward the realization of a project that they believe will suit the needs and interests of the residents.
The board is forming a committee of invested members to research grant options and town predilections. Legal advisor, Rebecca Goddard, reported that KIRPC representative, Edwin Buswell, suggested looking into USDA grants which may be a better fit for the scope of the project. Goddard also informed the board that the current system assessment conducted two years ago will have to be updated.
At the meeting he attended in the fall of 2019, Commissioner Tim Drenth expressed his commitment to help in whatever capacity needed to move the project forward. Goddard concurred, remarking that she is happy to help as well. Referring to the newly formed committee, Goddard recommended tasking a committee member to explore funding options and attend meetings where contacts can be made.