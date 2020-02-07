MOUNT AYR - The Mt. Ayr Projects Committee is gearing up for a busy season of philanthropy and fund raising. For their annual scholarships, the committee hosts dinners in February and March for friends, neighbors, and guests. Friday, February 21, will be a soup supper beginning at 6:00 pm at the Community Center. Donations will be accepted.
On Friday, March 6, the chicken noodle dinner, catered by the Mt. Ayr Methodist Church, will take place from 5:30 – 6:30pm. The cost for this meal is $9.00. All are welcome and encouraged to attend. Judy Thomas shared that the committee is also making welcome baskets for the newcomers to Mt. Ayr. The baskets contain information about the town and area resources, and are sure to make moving a little less stressful.
A water survey drafted by attorney, Rebecca Goddard, was submitted to the board for feedback and approval. Richard Warne read the letter and asked for input from those present. He also clarified the public comment policy, assuring the community that their concerns and opinions are valuable, especially with a project of this magnitude. The rationale behind the policy was simply to keep meetings more timely and to prevent unproductive disagreements. The board stated that they understand that there will be differing points of view; however, these can be discussed constructively if proper procedures are followed. Resident, Rick Hoaks, asked if there would be fire hydrants with a town water system. The addition of hydrants would make the town safer, at least from an insurance perspective. Hoaks said that if fire hydrants were part of a water proposal, he might change his mind about the whole project. Steve Scheckel affirmed that if the proposition moves forward, fire hydrants would be a priority. The survey will go to town residents and property owners of Mt. Ayr within the next few weeks.