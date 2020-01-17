MOUNT AYR - Dan Thomas of Mount Ayr and owner of the Sigler General Store and Bank of Mount Ayr building on Chicago Street, received a private donation of $1,000 from Chief Warrant Officer Barry Elliott, U.S. Coast Guard, retired, and the heir of the Helen Rae Elliott Kraud Trust.
Thomas has been restoring the 1890’s building since the 1980’s and made Mount Ayr his home since retiring from Crown Point a few years ago.
Elliott, who lives in Connecticut, spent summers in Mount Ayr with his grandparents (Red and Lucy Elliott) during his childhood.
“I have great memories of Mount Ayr and want to help to continue to save this landmark for the town” said Elliott.
Thomas was presented the check at a small fundraising dinner held at the store last Saturday night (Jan. 11).
“I am so humbled by this very generous donation," said Thomas. "It really helps defray the continually increased costs to maintain and heat this old building.”
Mount Ayr resident Howard Marshall, who presented the check and organized the fundraiser, said “It is a miracle that Mr. Thomas happened through town one day in the 80’s, saw this old building in terrible disrepair, and decided to invest and restore it. Although not a 'not for profit', people don’t usually buy property in Mount Ayr as an investment. It is the single, most significant building we have. We, as a community need to support this gem in any way we can.”
Thomas has been assisted by Billy Pappas, Assistant Curator, whom has been a leading force in the building’s restoration and upkeep.