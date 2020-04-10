MOROCCO - The Town of Morocco will receive $242,840 through the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program (CCMG) State Sen. Rick Niemeyer (R-Lowell) recently announced.
The CCMG, established by the Indiana General Assembly in 2016, aims to advance community infrastructure projects, strengthen local transportation networks and improve Indiana’s roads and bridges. Since it was put into place, the program has awarded more than $738 million in state matching funds for local construction projects.
“The CCMG will give numerous communities in Indiana the opportunity to improve the roads and bridges around their districts,” Niemeyer said. “I look forward to seeing the outstanding improvements these projects will have on Senate District 6."
Through the program, the Indiana Department of Transportation matches up to $1 million annually when localities invest in road and bridge repairs. Counties with populations fewer than 50,000 and cities and towns with populations fewer than 10,000 receive a 75%/25% match, while counties with populations of greater than 50,000 and cities and towns with populations of greater than 10,000 receive a 50%/50% match.
Morocco will use the grant funds to continue improve streets through out town.
"This is the second consecutive year the town will have taken advantage of the grant to mill and fill a large overall percent of the town's roads - nearly one thirds of the roads last year last year and just under that this go around," said Bob Gonczy, Morocco Town Council President.
"The Town own of Morocco is so fortunate to get the paving grant," added Sherri Rainford, Morocco Town Clerk/Treasurer. "This grant gives the Town of Morocco the opportunity to pave and improve the streets in Morocco that we wouldn’t be able to do on our budget."