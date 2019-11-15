MOROCCO - Over the past several years the Town of Morocco has earned the reputation of putting on one of the best one-day Christmas celebrations in the area. This year it's going to be even bigger as a handful of new events are planned for the celebration.
The Town of Morocco and Projects Unlimited presents Morocco's Christmas Day of Cheer Saturday, Nov. 30 along State Street in downtown Morocco.
The Morocco Cookie Crawl will take place from Nov. 23 to Nov. 30. Forms are available at town hall and prizes will be given out.
Free pictures with Santa will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Nov. 30 at 120 E. State Street (Blaney's Law Office).
New this year will be Santa's Workshop featuring free crafts and games at 208 E. State Street from 2 to 5 p.m.
Judging for the Chili Cook-off contest will take place at 106 S. Main Street from 2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.
The Cookie Bake-off Contest judging will also take place from 2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 106 S. Main Street.
Judging for the Window Decorating Downtown Contest will also be held on Nov. 4. Pick up a ticket at Santa's Secret Shop and place your vote at 106 S. Main Street at 4 p.m.
The Christmas Parade of Lights sponsored by the Morocco Fire Department will step off at 5:30 p.m.
Following the parade will be the Lighting of the Town Christmas Tree and the singing of Christmas Carols.