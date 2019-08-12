MOROCCO — Morocco residents and visitors may have noticed some “Adopt this Spot” signs around town the past few weeks.
The signs are part of a beautification program that the Town of Morocco hopes will build some momentum.
“Vicki Carlson does such a nice job with the landscaping at Betty Kessler Park and we as a town try to spruce things up at different times during the year but we also kind of let it get away from us at times,” said Morocco Town Council President Bob Gonczy.
To help with the overall appearance of the town, 10 locations were picked out as “Adopt this Spot” designations.
“These are 10 key areas that would make a huge difference in making the town look better,” added Gonczy. “We got these nice signs made and wanted to put them out there and see if there were any interested people or organizations that would want to help take care of these areas. Keep them weeded, water the flowers and things like that. This is a way to give back to the town.”
Gonczy added that two to three of the spots have already been adopted.
“We are all hopeful that over the next year we will have all of the spots adopted,” added Gonczy.
If you are interested in adopting a spot or want more information about the program, call the Town Hall at 219-285-2070.