BROOK — Brook Superintendent, Nick Snodgrass, is making headway with the tile cameras and the tile jet. As of October 8th, Snodgrass has run the camera through 2.6 miles of tile, recording pictures throughout, and has jetted 1,200 feet to clear debris and to improve flow. He reported some bigger issues that will require heavy equipment to remedy.
Snodgrass has also been investigating the town’s manholes for problems. It is expected that a sewer system from 1979 will have some issues. Culy Contracting was hired to rehabilitate Brook’s manholes and the sewer pipes that tie into them to remedy the infiltration in the joints. The board approved $25,000 to get work done yet this fall. Getting the entire system up to date is an ongoing process of which the board is aware and is prepared to continue to allocate funds over the next few years.
Other work being done to keep the town functioning well is the progress on property complaints. Attorney Jacob Ahler, addressed 5-10 properties that had been cited for neglect and non-compliance with town ordinances. A concerned resident attended Monday’s meeting to ask what his rights were in regard to his neighbor’s lack of attention to yard maintenance. By law, he is allowed to remove anything crossing over his property line. This includes tree limbs, and other natural or man-made structures.
In other business, the board adopted the 2020 budget. Jeff Laffoon abstained from the vote due to his involvement with the volunteer fire department. Trustee Jane Risley, recommended that the Clerk/Treasurer belong to the Indiana League of Clerk/Treasurers. This prompted a discussion of affiliations and their respective purposes. Board members decided not to renew their membership with the Indiana Association of Cities and Towns (IACT), due to the expense and not feeling that it served the best interests of Brook.
Chip Flahive, Town Marshal, reported that the new vehicle is running well. They did not need to replace the radar system which saved additional money. Laffoon mentioned that some of the customized bricks for the Veteran’s Memorial need to be reprinted and that he will get that done for the families who ordered them.