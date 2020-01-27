MOROCCO — The Newton County Commissioners’ meeting started differently Jan. 21.
In the start of what Commissioner Kyle Conrad said would be a new tradition, Miss Newton County Devin Hindes kicked off the meeting by leading everyone in the Pledge of Allegiance.
Conrad added that he would like to see someone different lead the pledge before each meeting.
After the pledge, Hindes was then honored as the commissioners passed a proclamation recognizing her for being named 2nd runner-up and Miss Congeniality at the 2020 Indiana State Fair Queen Pageant.
In other news from the meeting, Newton County Highway Superintendent Dave Pluimer spoke to the commissioners about the need for a new salt shed. Pluimer went to say that the current shed is in bad shape and will eventually collapse if nothing is done to it. He also said that he promised the county council that he wouldn’t ask for money this year but he wouldn’t need to if the commissioners asked for it instead.
Pluimer estimated that it would cost $75,000 to repair the existing structure; while a new larger building could be put up for $130,000 and it could be used to store and keep dry other materials for the department.
Commissioner Mickey Read said she would prefer a new building since it would give the department more space.
The commissioners asked Pluimer to come back with more cost options.
The operators of U.S. Rubber in Morocco came before the commissioners asking for the county’s tires, saying they would give the county a much better deal than they have currently.
Read said it was her understanding that in the first agreement with them, U.S. Rubber said they would take the county’s tires at no cost.
U.S Rubber did not remember that agreement but said they wanted to take the burden of tire recycling away from the county.
“The public could drop off tires at our facility instead at no cost,” said a U.S. Rubber representative.
The commissioners said they would take the offer under consideration.
Later in the meeting after U.S. Rubber had left, Pluimer from the highway department said he had concerns with changing the county’s current agreement in regards to tires.
“We would need a hard commitment (from U.S. Rubber) because the person we are using now is doing a good job,” said Pluimer.
A brief discussion on videotaping meetings and putting them on the county’s website was held after County Councilmember Pat Mulligan asked how the commissioners felt on the issue.
Newton County Attorney Pat Ryan said he thinks it is the right thing to do, but only if rules and procedures are set first so that it is done right.
Mulligan also asked how the commissioners felt about using landfill money to fix regulated drains in the county.
“That is one way to help the majority of taxpayers in the county,” said Mulligan. “If you are interested, I would like to get that initiative started.”
Commissioner Conrad sad it is something worth looking at, but the drainage board should get involved first.
In other action, the commissioners approved applying for a planning grant for the George Ade Historic Preservation Commission. The planning grant would allow the commission to apply for more grants for funding the rehabilitation of the home in Brook.