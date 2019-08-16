KENTLAND — Richard A. Angle Memorial Scholarship, as it was originally named, was established in 2005 as a scholarship fund for South Newton High School graduating seniors pursuing a degree in an agriculture related field. Since 2005, 14 South Newton graduating seniors have been awarded a scholarship as they head off to their first year of college.
That fund was opened in memory of Richard Angle, who passed away May 14, 2005 in Kentland. Richard’s daughter, Julia Angle, recently passed away on May 25, 2019, and the fund has been renamed to honor the lives of both Richard and his daughter Julia.
Richard Angle, from Kentland, was a very active and dedicated community member. He was raised in the country east of Valparaiso and attended Washington Township High School in Porter County. His interest in agriculture began in his childhood. A Purdue graduate, he received his B.S. in Ag Economics. Richard owned several businesses and was active in the Fowler Rotary Club,the Boys Scouts, served on two county extension boards, three county fair boards, a county realtor board, the Purdue Agriculture Alumni committee,a dn was a 4-H Club leader.
In addition, Mr. Angle was a member of the John Purdue Club, President’s Council and Purdue Alumni Association. He was a Paul Harris Fellow and a Fellow of Saint Joseph’s College in Rensselaer.
Julia was an insurance agent at the Jeff Siple State Farm Agency in Lafayette, IN. Julia served as an Exchange Student to Milan, Italy during her junior year of high school. She lived with three different families that year and traveled most of Europe with them. She graduated from South Newton in 2008. Julia was a 2015 graduate of Purdue University with a BA in Political Science. It was her heart’s desire to work in a non-government organization to help the needy. She spent her young life traveling for numerous missions trips her Purdue UChurch group.
In the words of Ann Angle, wife to Richard and mother to Julia, they “were truly a Rotary Family.” Richard proudly served as District Governor for Rotary International in 2003-2004. This was the same year he was diagnosed with colon cancer, but that did not stop him. Throughout that year, Richard visited over 50 Rotary Clubs in the Northern District of Indiana often accompanied by either Ann or Julia. Together the family attended seven International Rotary Conventions, traveling to Canada, Scotland, Argentina, Japan, and Australia, along with locations across the States.
Donations to this scholarship fund can be made to the Jasper Newton Foundation with "Angle Scholarship" in the memo line and mailed to PO Box 295 in Rensselaer, Indiana, 47978. Or donate through our website at www.jaspernewtonfoundation.org.