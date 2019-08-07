MOROCCO - The Indiana DNR will host a public meeting to discuss upcoming renovations at J. C. Murphey Lake at Willow Slough Fish & Wildlife Area on Aug. 21.
The lake requires periodic renovations to maintain habitat for the maximum number of species and recreational opportunities. The renovations will not only provide habitat for rare and endangered species, but also will improve opportunities for waterfowl hunters, anglers, and wildlife viewers.
Lake renovations are expected to take until 2024 to complete, with the drawdown planned to begin in 2022. Recreational opportunities will be impacted while the lake is drawn down and maintenance is performed.
The public meeting will run from 6 to 8 p.m. CT at the Newton County Government Center in Morocco. DNR property management and fisheries staff will give a presentation providing details about the renovations and answer questions about the project.
The Newton County Government Center is located at 4117 S. 240 W., Morocco, IN 47963.