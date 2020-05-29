RENSSELAER — Stress and uncertainty in households across the U.S. due to COVID-19 has caused visitor numbers at local food shelves to rise. In an effort to supply food shelves with a protein source, PIPESTONE started the MEAT the Need campaign. PIPESTONE contributed $100,000 and in just one week raised an additional $265,000.
“Caring is one of our core values,” stated Dr. Luke Minion, CEO of Pipestone. “Even though these are stressful times for pig farmers, we still feel a responsibility to help those in need where we can.” He added a special thanks to all of the vendors, partners, employees of Pipestone, and pig farmers for their contributions to MEAT the Need.
MEAT the NEED will take place over the next 90 days, providing around 600,000 pork meals to those in need. The funds will be distributed in communities where PIPESTONE employees and farmers live and work, and larger communities in need. Communities to receive distributions at this time are:
- Rensselaer, IN
- Sioux Falls, SD
- Independence, IA
- Fremont, NE
- Pipestone, MN
- Ottumwa, IA
- Sycamore, IL
- Orange City, IA
In May, PIPESTONE gave a $2,000 donation to Good Samaritan Food Pantry in Rensselaer to be used for pork purchases in the next month. An additional $2,000 will be gifted for both the months of June and July.
Platinum sponsors for the program include: PIPESTONE, PIC, Boehringer-Ingelheim, AB Vista, Bill Barr, Alltech, First Bank & Trust, and Spronk Brothers.
Other contributions provided by: ADM, Ani-Tek, Kemin, SAM Nutrition, Hamlet, DSM, Eide Bailey, First Choice, Chr. Hansen, KSI, Kerry, Biomatrix, Pipestone employees and customers.
PIPESTONE has been serving their mission of Helping Farmers Today Create the Farms of Tomorrow since 1942. PIPESTONE helps pig farmers by providing resources and expertise in pig health, nutrition, management, marketing, and business services. For more information, visit www.pipestone.com.