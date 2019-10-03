KENTLAND - A new Newton County Coroner was sworn in this morning (Oct. 3) but it is a familiar face for county residents.
At a Newton County Republican Caucus Oct. 2, former coroner and county council member, Scott McCord was selected to fill the term of Corrie Myers, who resigned after moving out of the county.
Once McCord was selected as the next coroner, he immediately resigned as a county council member.
"I think I can do more good as the coroner than what I was doing as a member of the council," said McCord. "It has always been my calling and I missed it."
McCord served eight years as Newton County Coroner and eight years as deputy coroner. While serving on the council, he was deputized and served as deputy coroner for Benton County.
"I never left the field," said McCord. I was able to maintain all the certifications which will make this an easy transition."
McCord said some early work as coroner will be looking into applying for some grants and doing more training for the deputy coroners.
"I also would like to look at doing some more classes for the local sheriff departments as well," added McCord.
The Republican Caucus for the vacant at-large county council seat will take place Oct. 17 at the Government Center in Morocco starting at 7 p.m.
Republicans interested in the caucus can pick up a form at the Newton County Clerk's office at the courthouse in Kentland. It will need to be filled out, notarized, filed with the clerk and given to Republican Chairperson Vivian Ferguson at least 72 hours before the caucus.