INDIANAPOLIS - Longtime Newton County resident, Lynn Wilfong, was inducted into the Indiana Standardbred Hall of Fame on January 25 in Indianapolis.
Wilfong’s contributions to Indiana harness racing are both extensive and varied. Born near Anderson, Indiana, in the small town of Willow Branch in 1939, Lynn was only 12 years old when his father, fellow Hall of Fame member George Wilfong, entrusted him with three horses for the summer racing schedule. That sparked an interest in the sport that has spanned more than six decades and continues today.
With the support of his wife, Barbara, Lynn has participated in many facets of the business, most extensively in breeding racehorses. He has bred more than 900 horses to date, with many going on to successful racing careers. Some of the notable horses include world champion double-gaited mare No Gimmicks, Speed N The Tunnel (winner of over $600,000), Indiana Sire Stakes champion Say Your ABC’s, multiple Indiana Sire Stakes final winner and 2018 Hall of Fame inductee Foxy Maneuver, and It’s Time For Fun, Lynn’s most recent sire stakes champion.
He served as president of the Indiana Trotting & Pacing Association, precursor to the current Indiana Standardbred Association, for 12 years, and worked as first assistant to the director of racing at the Indiana State Fair for several years.
Wilfong helped lobby for pari-mutuel racing in Indiana, and has called races at the Newton County Pun’kin Vine Fair for more than 50 years. Carrying on the family tradition, his sons, Brett and Grant, operate successful stables and his grandson, Kyle, has recorded more than 1,200 victories as a catch driver. Granddaughter Erika is also involved in the racing industry.