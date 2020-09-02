RENSSELAER — The Prairie Arts Council is pleased to announce the winners of the People’s Choice Awards of the first PAC Member Virtual Art Exhibition.
The artists whose artwork received the most votes were:
• Lori Murphy (first)
• Claudia Pletting (second)
• Gail Woolever/Karen Sue Dill (third-place tie)
Each artist will receive a complimentary PAC membership for 2021.
The Virtual Exhibition can still be seen at the reopening to the public of the Lilian Fendig Gallery this Friday night, Sept. 4.
PAC will present a new exhibition by the Jasper County Art League and its Annual Member Show with this year’s theme “Reflections.”
The reception will be held Friday, Sept. 4 from 6-9 p.m., with social distancing in place, masks required. Feel free to bring a lawn chair for social distancing interactions outside.