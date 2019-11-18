RENSSELAER — Karen Wiseman, clinical resource nurse at Franciscan Home Care and Hospice is retiring.
To celebrate her commitment to patients and the community throughout her career, there will be a retirement celebration from 12:30 to 3 p.m. CST Friday, Nov. 22, in the Conference Room of the Franciscan Health Rensselaer Medical Outreach Building (MOB), 1104 E. Grace St., adjacent the hospital.
Wiseman started her career with Jasper County Hospital in 1975 before transitioning to Jasper County Hospital Home Healthcare upon its opening in 1985. Jasper County Home Healthcare became Franciscan Home Care & Hospice in 2016 when Franciscan purchased the hospital.
Throughout her years, Wiseman has held the following roles:
- Staff nurse on third floor and head nurse of ICCU of Jasper County Hospital
- Coordinator, case manager and director of Jasper County Hospital Home Health Care and Hospice
- Director and clinical resource nurse of Franciscan Home Care and Hospice
Wiseman’s devotion and impact to her community has not gone unnoticed. She won the Norah J. McFarland Award for “action on behalf of home care, interaction with other providers, sensitivity to client needs, community service, statesmanship, leadership and integrity” in 2016 from the Indiana Association for Home and Hospice Care.
For more information, contact Franciscan Home Care and Hospice, 219-866-2075.