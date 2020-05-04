RENSSELAER — At the Jasper Newton Foundation, they see heroes every day.
They hope to see a lot more on May 5.
Due to the strain that current needs have put on not-for-profit organizations across the nation - and in honor of the valuable work those organizations do - #GivingTuesday has announced a second day of giving: #GivingTuesdayNOW on May 5, 2020.
In other words, now is your time to be a hero.
“Jasper and Newton counties are stepping up in amazing ways to take care of our neighbors,” said Brienne Hooker, executive director of the Jasper Newton Foundation (JNF). “We always do. But now is the time to step up a little bit more. We have hard-working nonprofits that serve our children, families, disabled, and elderly that are losing funds right now. We have hospital workers and healthcare frontline workers who need more protection at work. This virus is not going away quickly, and the needs that have come from it are not going to disappear right away, either. Now is the time to step up and help bridge the gap!”
JNF has created a simple donation site at JasperNewtonFoundation.org/GiveNow so people can contribute to any of the 16 partners addressing emergency needs in our community. Also, when you donate to certain funds at JNF on May 5, the foundation will match your dollars 2:1.
“It's time to take care of those who take care of us,” Hooker said. “These nonprofits are fighting a battle that will not end when the pandemic is over. Revenue losses from closures, social distancing regulations, and mandated programming changes will affect these nonprofit partners for the rest of 2020. They need our help to bridge the gap in funding so they can create a new normal to continue providing critical social and community services for Jasper and Newton counties.”
The Jasper Newton Foundation Inc. is a nonprofit organization that connects residents of Jasper County and Newton County with causes they care about through coordinated investments and strategic grantmaking. To learn more, visit jaspernewtonfoundation.org/.