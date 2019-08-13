RENSSELAER - Crossroads CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) Director, Katie Hall, received recognition from the Indiana Supreme Court Justices for her service to the Indiana Supreme Court Advisory Commission on Guardian Ad Litem / Court Appointed Special Advocates.
Hall served as part of the commission for the last six years. She also serves as the Chair of the Indiana State CASA/GAL Conference Committee and on the National CASA/GAL Conference Committee.
Hall is a Manchester College (now University) graduate, and has been the Crossroads CASA Director for 11 years. She started all three programs that she oversees which includes Jasper, Newton, and Benton County.
Hall is also a finalist for the 2019 Northwest Indiana Influential Women Awards in the category of Economic Development and Government which will be held in September. She was awarded the 2015 Indiana State CASA/GAL Director of the Year.
Crossroads CASA currently advocates for 125 children in Jasper, Newton, and Benton Counties. Unfortunately, there are kids still waiting for a community member to help advocate for their best interest due to the rising number of child abuse/neglect cases. Advocates need to be at least 21 years of age, have a clean background check, and the CASA program will provide the remainder of the training. If you are interested in joining the Crossroad CASA family, please e-mail crossroadscasa@co.jasper.in.us or call the CASA office at (219) 866-0843