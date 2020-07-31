RENSSELAER — The Little Cousin Jasper Festival is the latest casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The LCJ committee decided to cancel the event for 2020 on Thursday.
“Safety is our community is our top priority,” the festival committee said in a statement. “With a heavy heart (we) have canceled our festival for 2020. After many hours of looking at all the alternatives, we have decided all activities associated with the festival are postponed until 2021.”
Sponsor donations and booth space rental will roll over to 2021 unless other arrangements are made. For more information, call Pat Fox at (219) 866-5001 or email her at brooksidefloral47978@gmail.com.