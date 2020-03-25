NEWTON COUNTY - Are you ready to get moving, improve your health and enjoy life more? Get WalkIN’ is a free 12-week e-mail based walking program being offered through Purdue Extension in Newton County. Participants can sign-up, walk on their own and receive e-mailed support and information. It is designed to encourage individuals to learn more about the health benefits of walking and encourage individuals to get moving.
Walking is a popular form of physical activity—and good for your health! Only half of all American adults get the recommended amount of physical activity. Lack of physical activity is directly related to the occurrence of adult obesity and overweight. Regular physical activity can lower risk of heart disease, high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, osteoporosis, depression, and falls in older adults. Walking is an excellent way for most people to increase their physical activity. It is an easy way to start and maintain a physically active lifestyle.
Walking is accessible to almost anyone, doesn’t require specific skills or abilities to perform, can be performed alone or with others, and is adaptable (i.e., can be performed at any chosen intensity, and is inexpensive). Walking can serve many purposes. It can be a way to exercise, have fun, or get to nearby destinations.
Do you know that you need to get more active but lack the initiative to get started? Do you make excuses like “I do not have time, I don’t want to walk alone, or where would I walk?” Have you started to walk and lost interest or motivation? Get WalkIN’ is just for you! You will receive weekly e-mails that provide encouragement, motivation, provide information about health and wellness, and more! Participants will be asked to complete two short online surveys. For more details, contact Deb Arseneau, HHS Educator at arseneau@purdue.edu. Before you know it, you will be walking, feeling better, having more energy, and a new healthy habit!
We will officially begin the program on Monday, April 13, please email arseneau@purdue.edu to register. Twelve weeks will put us at just about fair time, so hopefully we will be able to celebrate your accomplishments at the Punkin Vine Fair with a small in-person celebration and some prizes for your active participation. Please join us for some positive motivation and cheerful messages!