NEWTON & LAKE COUNTIES - The Indiana Department of Transportation announces lane closures on U.S. 41 between State Road 2 and State Road 10. The lane closures began on April 17 and will continue through mid-July, 2020.
Crews are completing an asphalt resurfacing project. Available lanes will shift as the project progresses, but one lane in both directions will always be available. Speeds will be reduced in the restrictions.
INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when driving through this area. Drivers should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.