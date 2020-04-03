NEWTON COUNTY - The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a lane closure on U.S. 24 between S.R. 71 and the Illinois state line beginning Monday, April 13.
U.S. 24 will be reduced to one 11 ft. lane for a three sided box replacement on the bridge over Sheldon Ditch. This project is expected to be completed by the end of July, 2020.
INDOT urges drivers to stay alert near crews and follow traffic directions carefully. Drivers are encouraged to allow extra time when driving through this area. Drivers should slow down, use extra caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.