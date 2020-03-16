LAKE VILLAGE — Each year dozens of grain bin accidents happen across the country with Indiana ranking number one in the country for the most incidents.
With that in mind, the Lake Village Volunteer Fire Department reached out to the Newton County Farm Bureau about getting a rescue tube that can be used in grain bins.
“Our board thought it was a great idea and wasted no time on approving the purchase of one,” said Matt Walsh of the Newton County Farm Bureau. “There wasn’t a rescue tube on this end of the county and we were glad to be able to help get one here.”
Other members of the Newton County Farm Bureau board include Ryan Kindig, Sarah DeYoung, Allison Walsh, Roy Cooper, Avalynne Cooper, Ed Jarvis, and Mike Haste.
A Grain Bin Rescue Awareness Program, designed for first responders, took place at the Lake Township Fire Department on March 10. Mike Manning, Agricultural Safety Training Consultant, and former Purdue Extension Educator presented the program which was sponsored by Scott Hanger of Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance.
The program covered several topics including what are the risks, what to expect at a grain bin accident, and tips on using a rescue tube.
“This class filled up in two days,” said Jammie Little of the Lake Village Fire Department.
Fire Chief Alan Corning added that the department got their rescue tube in December and this was the first full training class for the equipment.
Manning talked about developing strategies for preventing and responding to grain-related entrapments, including partial and full engulfments. He also went over primary causes of grain-related entrapments, grain storage design and operation, state of the art rescue strategies, and first-responder injury prevention.
“If I save one life by doing these types of classes it will be worth it,” said Manning. “Around 70 percent of entrapments become fatalities. The biggest mistake people do is wait to call 911. That should be the first thing done in any scenario.”