LAKE VILLAGE - From July 22 through 26, Lake Village Community Vacation Bible School (VBS) had a great time “Roaring that God is Good!” This year they had one of the largest groups of kids, teens and volunteers in attendance ever.
Each day the kids learned Bible Points, sang songs, did crafts, got a little wet in games, enjoyed snacks and did some teresting science experiments.
This year the VBS averaged a record number of 89 children, 19 teens, and 37 volunteers for a total average of 145 people each day. On Friday they had the church rocking with 151 total people, plus all of the families who came for the VBS closing program.
"We would like to thank all of the children for coming and all the families for the wonderful Little Help Food Pantry donations," stated the program in a press release. "This year our goal was to reach 1,000 donated items and we had over 1900 food pantry items. Which meant lots of pies in the faces for church volunteers. We would also like to thank the Methodist churches of Morocco, Mt. Ayr, Brook, and United Churches of Morocco for sharing their wonderful Roar VBS decorations. Special thanks to the New Life Church of Lake Village for graciously sending adult volunteers for crafts and games. It truly takes a 'community' to present an exciting Vacation Bible School."
Lake Village Community VBS is presented by St. Augusta Catholic and the Lake Village Presbyterian Churches each year.