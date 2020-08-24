BROOK —Entertainment and education is the focus of Newton County’s newest attraction — Kindig’s Corn Maze, located in rural Brook.
The 17-acre corn maze that is 650 feet wide and nearly 1200 feet long opened up to the public Aug. 8.
“I have wanted to do a corn maze or some type of agritourism for a long time now,” said Ryan Kindig. “My oldest son Ross has graduated from college and has started his own sweet corn enterprise and I thought the corn maze would be a complementary business.”
The maze is designed in the shape of a knight and represents the Men of Iron group that Kindig and Tim Loughmiller started at a local school. Along the maze, there are seven tents with lesson displays covering everything from finance to building good character.
“It is not an obstacle course or fitness training exercise, but we believe it has value for men and women of all ages,” added Kindig. “ Our goal is to encourage and equip young people to make good decisions and to be a positive influence on those around them. We decided to put the lessons out there because we wanted to make the maze interactive.”
The inspiration for the Men of Iron group comes from the book, Raising a Modern-Day Knight — A Father’s Role in Guiding His Son to Authentic Manhood by Robert Lewis. It is a book about raising sons to be men of noble character.
A portion of the proceeds from the corn maze will go toward helping the start-up costs of new groups.
Getting the corn maze set up was truly a family affair for the Kindigs as once the knight pattern was decided on, the field of corn was planted in rows from both directions to make grids. With the pattern drawn out on graph paper, Ryan’s sons Ross, Andrew, and Alex went out and placed flags to mark points in the field corresponding to the pattern. Then they used a chalk line machine to draw the paths of the maze. Ryan’s daughter Grace helped clean up the knight design to be used for the maze.
“We did all of the mapping and the chalking in one day, seven hours total,” said Ryan Kindig. “The next day we took a tractor with a field cultivator and made our paths, while the corn was still knee-high. We decided to open up in early August because the corn is tall enough that it is truly a maze now. Everything worked out better and more symmetrical than I thought it would.”
Ryan added that having the participation of his family members was exactly what he was hoping for when they decided to do the corn maze.
Kindig’s Corn Maze is located at 8245 S 200 W in rural Brook, just east of the Newton County Ambulance South Base. It is open every weekend through Saturday, October 31 from 10 a.m. to 9.m. on Saturdays and 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays. The cost is $5 for everyone 10 and up. Sweet corn is also available to be purchased at the corn maze.
“The first couple of weekends were slow, but it has been picking up,” said Ryan Kindig. “We have plenty of parking, three acres worth. We are looking forward to the fall and think it will get busier as it goes.”
Kindig also said that they are looking at adding some different Halloween features to the maze this fall.