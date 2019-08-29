KENTLAND - While plans for a new firehouse in Kentland hit a small bump in the road earlier this month, homegrown fundraising efforts have kept the project's focus on track.
It was announced earlier this month, that the Town of Kentland's application for a $500,000 grant from the Office of Community and Rural Affairs (OCRA) was not awarded funds, but the town and the Kentland-Jefferson Township Fire Department are already planning to submit a revised application in November.
The next round of OCRA grants will be awarded in January 2020.
To help maximize the number of points awarded to their grant application, the Town of Kentland and the Kentland-Jefferson Township Fire Department have been busy and successful raising funds on their own.
A fundraising challenge with a dollar-to-dollar match from John and Kathy Cassidy raised $20,000, and currently, there is another donation challenge going on. Now through Oct. 30 all donations received for the firehouse project will be matched dollar for dollar by Don and Abby Funk up to $10,000. So far the second challenge has also gone well with $4,500 already donated.
"This is just a testament to the type of people we have in this community," said Town Councilmember James Sammons.
The fire department has also recently announced plans of winner's choice equipment fundraiser where the raffle winner will choose between a 2020 Polaris Ranger 1000 or $10,000.
The drawing will take place at 5 p.m. Nov. 2 during the department's first Hog Roast. The event will also feature an auction, which will include a chance to win a week's stay at the Ozarks and Indianapolis Colts tickets.
Contact any fire department member or the town hall for tickets.
The department has also held two different boot drives where more than $7,300 was raised.
"We don't want to tax the people of this community too much by having too many fundraisers, but we would like to thank the community for all of their support the past couple of months," said Fire Chief Matt Wittenborn. "They have been very generous."
To date, more than $58,000 has been collected through private donations to help offset the cost of a new fire department.
"I think it is just phenomenal to be able to raise so much in such a short amount of time," said Town Councilmember Debby Shufflebarger.