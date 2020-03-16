KENTLAND - The Kentland Rotary Club provided another successful pancake breakfast at the Kentland Trinity United Methodist Church on Saturday, March 7. Biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs and sausage were also served with pancakes.
The breakfast was well attended by members of both Kentland and surrounding communities. Proceeds from the breakfast went to the Kentland-Jefferson Township Fire Department. A matching grant was offered if proceeds from the breakfast could reach $2,500.
It was announced near the end of the breakfast that the proceeds reached the matching grant goal. The Kentland-Jefferson Township Fire Department was present when the match was announced. The Kentland Rotary Club was excited to share that the total proceeds would amount to $5,000.00.