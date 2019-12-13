KENTLAND - The Kentland Rotary Club met on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at the Kentland Community Center for a noon meal together. Sue Frischie, representing the Newton County 4-H Council, was present to receive a check from the Rotary Pancake Breakfast held last month. All proceeds from the breakfast was donated to the 4-H Council for a new furnace and air conditioner for the new building at the Newton County Fair Grounds.
Frischie expressed her appreciation for the response from the Rotary Club. She proceeded to explain additional responses the 4-H Council received from sources in the Kentland community and surrounding area to help with the additional needs of the new 4-H Building. The Jasper-Newton Foundation has offered a $33,000 matching grant once the 4-H Council achieves that level of contributions. She felt confident that the funds needed to reach the level needed for the matching grant was not unattainable.