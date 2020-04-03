KENTLAND — The Kentland Rotary Club met together in a virtual meeting at noon on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Twenty-one members attended the meeting, and some were from as far away as Kendallville, Indiana, Spencerville, Indiana, Fort Myers, Florida, Denver Colorado, and Mexico City Mexico.
The speaker for the meeting was David Machain, Rotary District 4170 from Mexico City, Mexico. Machin is a lawyer and shared that all businesses have been closed now for a month and the COVID-19 quarantine has recently been extended. His Rotary Club meets for one and a half hours in Mexico City and are held weekly, just like the Kentland Rotary Club. Machain will be serving at District Global Grant Chair and president of his club next year.
Machain shared the successes of the Heart 2 heart Program in Mexico. The program is a cooperative effort between Rotarians primarily in the heart of America and in the heart of Mexico and the Rotary Foundation. The Rotary Foundation provides humanitarian services, primarily through matching grant funds. The Rotary District Governor reported that 60 electric hospital beds were received just in time to help with the pandemic crisis in Mexico thanks to Rotary.
Rotarians in Mexico are celebrating the 100-year anniversary of Rotary in Mexico. The have created 100 small projects in Mexico to celebrate the anniversary. There is an annual Heart 2 Heart pilgrimage to Mexico and there are approximately 40 Rotary members from the United States that attend each year. Local Rotary members John Cook and John Frischie have participated several years.
Kentland Rotary members helped at the Kentland Area Food Pantry on Monday, March 30, 2020. The area food pantry is in the Covenant Federated Church at 610 N 6th St. in Kentland. The Kentland Rotary Club is using funds donated by the Jasper Newton Foundation to keep the Newton County Food pantries open. The club has also received 35 handmade masks for use by the pantry workers.