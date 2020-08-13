KENTLAND — The Kentland Rotary Club met virtually on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 which included Rotarians from other clubs in their district and even from Mexico. Kentland Rotary President, Andrea Norton introduced former Kentland Rotarian, Kevin Wiley, who presented a timely and informative program.
Wiley is involved with the Concord Coalition a national, nonpartisan organization dedicated to fiscal responsibility and reform.
Since 1992 Concord has worked to educate the American public about the causes and consequences of the growing federal debt and the need to develop realistic solutions for sustainable budgets. Wiley was joined by Concord Coalition staff, Tori Gorman, policy director, Phil Smith, National Field Director, and Tyler Sweeney, Deputy National Field Director.
Gorman, began the program by reviewing federal budget statistics put together by the Congressional Budget Office, showing that the federal debt was already approaching record levels before COVID-19; what was included and the financial impact each package put together by Congress for COVID-19 relief beginning in March 2020 has increased and changed over the months. One of the slides shows that by 2030, COVID-19 will have added $8 trillion to the U.S. debt.
From the earlier packages put together by Congress, Gorman compared the current
House and Senate packages that Congress is currently working on. The comparison shows just how far apart the House and Senate packages are. Concord Coalition advocates for relief that is timely, targeted, and temporary.
The general public can inform themselves on current issues by researching and looking for accurate information from reputable sources. Talking to your area legislators to express your concerns is another way to make a difference. Concord Coalition offers budget exercises that are available for various age groups.