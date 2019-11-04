KENTLAND — The Kentland Rotary Club has an evening meal together every fifth Monday of any given month. On Tuesday, October 29 the club visited the Kentland Library. Roberta Dewing, librarian, shared the variety of services the library offers the Kentland Community. According to Roberta the library has available to loan books and audio books, DVD’s, non-fiction DVD’s and series, magazines and art prints. The library also offers copy, printing, sending of faxes, scan and email services. Mrs. Dewing also shared that patrons can access computers with a library card number.
Before dinner the membership received a speech from Alex Kindig, FFA Secretary at South Newton. Alex was the Indiana State FFA Creed Speaking contest winner. Kindig was to leave the next day to compete at the national level against other high school students from across the nation. It was an enjoyable time and the membership wished him well at the next level.
According to the South Newton FFA, Alex came in second for the national contest later in the week.
After dinner the club members finished the 2019 Truck Raffle season by stuffing envelopes. The envelopes contained the list of winners from the 2019 drawing plus a big thank you to all the participants. The success of the Rotary Club scholarship program is reflective of the expanding truck raffle support from the Kentland and surrounding communities.