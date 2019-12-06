KENTLAND — The Kentland Rotary Club met for an evening meal together at the Old Colonial Inn in downtown Kentland on Tuesday, December 3 for its 80th annual business meeting.
A slate of officers were elected to begin leadership of the club on July 1, 2020. Dan Ryan, former Rotary International District Governor, presented John Cook, former Kentland Club President, with a Presidential Citation from the Rotary International President.
The Rotary Citation recognizes Rotary clubs that support each of the strategic priorities that are set by the international president. Clubs have an entire year to achieve the citation’s goals by completing defined activities. The citation goals included activities to support and strengthen clubs, focus and increase humanitarian service and activities to enhance public image and awareness.
Ryan also surprised John Fredrickson, Kentland club member, by recognizing him for his contribution to the Rotary Foundation.