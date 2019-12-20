KENTLAND — The Kentland Rotary Club met for a weekly luncheon at the Kentland Community Center on Tuesday, December 17, 2019.
The speaker was Janet Collins-Cutter, an attorney in the Lafayette area. She gave an informative presentation on the basics of estate planning that everyone should consider. Janet presented five opportunities that are available for estate planning. One plan she introduced was the availability of appointing a health care representative. The appointment is generally more extensive than a general durable Power Of Attorney for medical care.
She also mentioned that a Last Will and Testament should be considered for both young and old. Janet mentioned that estate planning is better done sooner. Sooner estate planning will help better determine the final outcome.