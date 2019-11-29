KENTLAND — The Kentland Rotary Club welcomed Blair DiRuzza during their weekly luncheon together at the Kentland Community Center. DiRuzza is a teacher at South Newton and President of the South Newton Classroom Teachers Association. She explained the Red for Ed initiative, held recently at the Indiana Statehouse.
DiRuzza informed the membership of recent state legislation that affects the education of our children. Blair shared that the school used to receive money from motor vehicle excise tax, commercial vehicle tax, financial institutions tax, tax restoration grants, primetime grants and small school grant money from the state. Blair reported that schools in the state no longer receive funds from those sources.
South Newton has experienced a loss of nearly $300,000 since 2009 according to printed material she provided the membership. When questioned how the loss of funds are being dealt with she explained the school board and school administration have done a remarkable job keeping funds balanced. When questioned how other communities have addressed the shortage of funds she mentioned that local referendums were used to generate funds to fill the gap left by the recent legislation.