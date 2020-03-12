KENTLAND - The program for the Kentland Rotary club during the weekly Tuesday Luncheon was Chad Cyr. Cyr is a farmer in Benton County that shared an experience traveling to Africa.
Chad accompanied his wife traveling to the country of Uganda in eastern Africa. Mrs. Cyr is a Business and Finance Administrator for the School of Engineering at Purdue University. Chad and his wife traveled to Africa as an educational and learning opportunity through Purdue Global in the PULSe program.
Purdue Global is a flexible online degree program. The general education courses focus on the fields of communication, humanities, ethics, mathematics and the sciences. The university PULSe program involves Interdisciplinary Life Sciences for interested graduate students. The program offers innovative curriculum, diverse research opportunities across multiple disciplines with world class facilities and resources.
Cyr traveled to national parks and forests while in Uganda. The national parks and forests are protected areas in Uganda. Chad’s presentation included pictures of jungle vegetation and all types of African animals including gorillas. Chad was excited to share just how close he could get to the gorillas. According to Chad the soils are very fertile capable of supporting crops such as tea, coffee beans, potatoes and sweet potatoes.