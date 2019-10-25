KENTLAND — Last summer the Kentland Rotary Club was introduced to Dr. Alfred Brothers during Tuesday lunch at the Kentland Community Center. Dr. Brothers is the Rotary International District 6540 Governor that serves the Kentland area.
Upon graduation from Boston University, College of Engineering, Dr. Brothers was commissioned a Second Lieutenant in the United States Air Force. His air force career spanned 22 years as a bomber and fighter pilot, an engineering branch chief at the Air Force Foreign Technology Division and commander of an Air Force ROTC Detachment at Wright State University. He served two tours in Vietnam flying B-52 Bombers and B-57G test aircraft in combat. Dr. Brothers amassed 155 combat missions and earned the Distinguished Flying Cross, multiple air medals and Chief Chaplin Awards.
Recently, Brothers reached out to the Kentland Rotary Club to announce that Nigeria is about to become declared “Polio Free” which will facilitate the entire continent of Africa to be polio free! He also wanted to thank the efforts of Rotarians around the world and reminded the Kentland Rotary Club that the combined efforts are moving forward to eradicate polio. Dr. Brothers wanted to also remind the membership that October 24, 2019 was celebrated by all Rotarians as World Polio Day.