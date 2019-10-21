KENTLAND — The Kentland Rotary Club met at the R. Steven Ryan Community Center for its weekly luncheon on Tuesday, October 15. Scott Pelath gave a presentation on the new legislation written to address the historic concerns with the Kankakee River. Pelath is the Executive Director for the new Kankakee River Basin and Yellow River Basin Development Commission (KRB&YRBDC). The new commission replaced the former Kankakee River Basin (KRBC), which had a 24-member board. The KRB&YRBDC has a nine-member board with a technical review committee. The new board will consist of an appointee from each county that benefits from the river plus an appointee from Indiana DNR.
The Kentland area will not be directly affected by the new legislation since the Iroquois River drains the area. Since the Iroquois River leaves Indiana and enters Illinois it would take a joint state initiative to include the bottom two-thirds of Newton County. A level of drain assessment is included in the new legislation that will involve roughly 75,000 acres that have been identified to be in the Kankakee River Basin in Newton County.
The legislation written for the new commission is the first of its kind in the State of Indiana. The river is still understood to be a drain, an outlet for the eight counties that benefit from the Kankakee River. Opportunities to identify flood storage areas in all eight counties will include all state owned property in the basin.
The Kentland Rotary Club would like to remind and invite the community to the next Rotary Pancake Breakfast on Saturday morning, between 7:00 and 9:30 CDT on November 9. It will be held again at the Kentland Trinity United Methodist Church.
Kentland Rotary Club will also participate in the Kentland Halloween Carnival October 26 and will be visiting the Kentland Library Tuesday evening on October 29.